Ka’Mauri Harrison Act goes before Senate Ed Committee

The first piece of legislation that would create school policies for virtual learning in Louisiana moved from the House of Representatives to the Senate Monday. HB 83 went before the Senate Education Committee at 1 p.m.

It’s a bill that was born from a WDSU investigation into Jefferson Parish virtual school students being recommended for expulsion and ultimately suspended when BB guns were seen in their bedrooms while they learned at home.

Legislators named the bill “The Ka’Mauri Harrison Act,” after the 9-year-old featured in WDSU’s original story.

At Monday’s meeting, Ka’Mauri’s father, Nyron, planned to advocate for the bill, which provides protections for virtual school students, requires school districts to review their school policies and write new ones for virtual students and expands avenues for appeals in certain cases.

With the help of New Orleans attorney Chelsea Cusimano, the Harrison family has met with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, legislators and Gov. John Bel Edwards as the proposal has been working its way through the legislative process.

Tim Brown said his son, who is in 6th grade in Grand Isle was also recommended for expulsion from his Jefferson Parish school for moving a BB gun during an online class. After a disciplinary hearing, Tomie Brown was suspended and is now on probation with the school system.

“This bill is important because it gives parents and students more protection when facing expulsion, and it gives parents and students participating in virtual learning direction as to what the policies are for virtual learning,” Brown said.

“We went into this school year with no direction as to what the school board believed with regard to our homes, and now my son has a weapons on campus charge for a BB gun that was in his bedroom. When I tried to appeal this, I was denied and this bill is the only way I will I can fix this for my son and fix this for other families moving forward.”

The bill won unanimous support from the House of Representatives and picked up a total of 70 authors along the way. Still, it is expected to be scrutinized in the Senate.

“Lets slow it down and drill down and really look at what every line of what this bill does and if there are any unintended consequences,” said Senator Kirk Talbot, who sits on the Education Committee and represents district 10 in Jefferson Parish.