LANG hosts four Change of Command ceremonies

The Louisiana National Guard hosted four Change of Command ceremonies recently, to include the 1-244th Assault Helicopter Battalion, the 204th Theater Airfield Operations Group, Recruiting and Retention Command and the 159th Mission Support Group at the Gillis W. Long Center in Carville, March 13.

The 244th, headquartered in Hammond, changed command from Lt. Col. Timothy Cleighton to Maj. Brian Guilbeau.

“I am very humbled to be standing here today. It is an awesome honor to be following in the path of the many accomplished leaders who have served as commanders of this great battalion,” said Guilbeau. “I will always focus on our mission, protecting our Soldiers and supporting their families.”

The 204th, headquartered in Hammond, changed command from Col. John Bonnette to Lt. Col. Timothy Cleighton.

“To the Soldiers of the 204th, I am extremely humbled,” said Cleighton. “I am honored to command such a great organization. Col. Bonnette left a great unit; I will do everything I can to make it a better unit as charged by Brig. Gen. Waddell.”

Recruiting and Retention Command, headquartered in New Orleans, changed command from Col. Kenneth Baillie to Col. John Bonnette.

“There’s no greater privilege and honor in an officer’s career than command,” said Bonnette. “Brig. Gen. Waddell, not only have you given me a second opportunity to do that, you’re entrusting me with such an important organizational mission.”

The 159th, headquartered in Belle Chasse, changed command from Col. Sean Conroy to Col. Paul Perron.

“I’m truly honored and humbled to be selected as the next Mission Support Group commander,” said Perron.