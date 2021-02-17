Lawmaker moving forward with proposal to increase gas tax

State lawmaker moving forward with proposal to increase the gasoline tax despite opposition

Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he does not support an increase in the state’s gasoline tax, but Winnfield Representative Jack McFarland still plans on filing legislation to be heard this year.

McFarland says 34 other states have increased the investment into their roads and bridges since 2013, including every southern state.

“Two years ago Alabama raised its gas tax with a Republican governor and a Republican legislature,” McFarland said. “In Mississippi, they’ve been innovative, in the last two years they’ve found the revenue to invest in infrastructure.”

McFarland says Louisiana pays the seventh-lowest gas tax in the nation at 20-cents a gallon and it has not been raised since 1989. The lawmaker says his bill would raise the state’s gasoline tax by 22-cents over the next 12 years. He says each penny would result in 30-million dollars in additional revenue and he believes Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson might support the proposal.

“I’m encouraged, he’ll tell you, we’ve got to make an investment in our infrastructure and utilize the federal dollars that are coming down.”

McFarland says his legislation, which needs two-thirds support in both the House and Senate, will also help the state receive 780-million dollars in federal transportation dollars.

He says several small business owners are behind his effort.

“So I had a plumber who called and he said Jack, I want you to know it’s important what you’re doing, he said I can’t get from my home to my job site because I’m driving 40 miles out of the way because of the bridge.”

McFarland says he plans to file his bill that also includes reform, accountability, and transparency measures, in the coming days for the regular session that begins April 12.