LDWF begins pier construction

Contractors have begun construction of new fishing piers at seven water control structures on Pointe-aux-Chenes Wildlife Management Area (WMA), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced.

Construction is expected to last until approximately the middle of August. Public access may be restricted to the water control structures during construction. Contact LDWF for information. Those visiting Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA are asked to stay away from construction equipment as well as construction areas.

For more information on this WMA, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/pointeauxchenes or contact Vaughan McDonald at vmcdonald@wlf.la.gov or 337-735-8733.