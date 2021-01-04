Legislative task force to consider switch to closed primaries

A Legislative task force is studying whether Louisiana should move to a closed primary system and will submit its recommendations by the next regular session.

Political analyst Bernie Pinsonat said the current jungle primary system was implemented in 1975 to limit Democrat on Democrat attacks during statewide elections.

“Let’s fast forward to now where the Republicans beat each other up and John Bel Edwards sat there with no opposition, had a lot of money. When Vitter finally had made the runoff ,Republicans had destroyed each other,” said Pinsonat.

Under the jungle primary system candidates of all parties compete to head to a run-off. Under a closed primary candidates of the same party compete against each other for a spot in the general election, and no party/third party voters may not participate in the primary.

Pinsonat said one of the arguments in favor of moving to closed primaries is that it would end the state’s awkward, low-turnout December run-off elections.

“It is an outdated system according to what most states do. We end up having a December runoff instead of finishing with the Congressional and Presidential races,” said Pinsonat.

The task force is being led by Republican Slidell Senator Sharon Hewitt, with a change to a closed primary vocally supported by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Attorney General Jeff Landry, and Democratic Baton Rouge Senator Cleo Fields.

The question seems to come up just about every year but Pinsonat said a move to closed primaries is opposed by people who stand to lose from the shift.

“There is going to be opposition by various groups, by some in the parties, probably by someone like John Bel Edwards who saw it work to his benefit,” said Pinsonat.

The closed primary system was attempted for Congressional races in 2008 and 2010 but was rejected in 2012.