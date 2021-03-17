Limpkins good news in fight against apple snail

A visitor from Florida that has taken up residence in Terrebonne Parish could be good news in Louisiana’s fight against the invasive apple snail.

At least three pairs of limpkins (Aramus guarauna), a wading bird found primarily in Florida’s freshwater marshes, are now breeding in Terrebonne Parish.

The upside is that limpkins have a ravenous appetite for apple snails, an invasive species which have exploded in abundance in south Louisiana waterways and marshes, and are difficult to eradicate. Apple snails can easily overpopulate areas by out-competing native species and destroying aquatic vegetation.

“It really looks like limpkins are getting a foothold here,’’ said Robert Dobbs, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ non-game ornithologist.

And while only a handful of pairs have been confirmed so far, there could be more, Dobbs said. He believes that a wandering limpkin or two happened upon ideal, food-rich habitat in Louisiana, and they are staying here because of the abundance of the apple snail, their favorite food.

Limpkins, once almost hunted to the brink of extinction in the early 20th century, resemble a crane or, perhaps, a long-legged rail. They are found primarily in the American tropics and in Florida in the United States.

“Most likely, you might confuse them with an immature white ibis, or a glossy or white-faced ibis,’’ Dobbs said. “Immature white ibises have a lot of dark on them and glossy and white-faced ibis are all-dark, long-legged birds with decurved bills. Limpkins have more white speckling in their dark plumage, and their bills are not as curved as ibises, but they’re superficially similar to ibises in general’’

Limpkins are known for their loud wails that can be heard at night or dawn. Their long, slightly curved bills are perfectly suited for extracting apple snails from their shells. Dobbs said they pose no downside for Louisiana’s other wading birds.

Dobbs said the limpkin isn’t a solution for the apple snail problem, as there are probably too few breeding pairs at present to really impact the apple snail on a landscape scale.