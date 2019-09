SUBMITTED PHOTO

Louisiana National Guard Soldiers with G Company and D Company, 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, recite the Soldier’s Creed during a deployment ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility #2 at Esler Field in Pineville, Louisiana, Sept. 6, 2019. The 2-238th is sending more than 50 Guardsmen, including two father-son teams and one married couple, to Afghanistan. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)