Louisiana Supreme Court hosts series of Black History Month education initiatives

The Louisiana Supreme court has launched several Black History Month educational initiatives to spotlight contributions of prominent African Americans to the field of law.

The Supreme Court has partnered with the Louisiana Board of Education and Secondary Education to bring these initiatives to schools statewide.

On Friday, Feb. 5, Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer, Justice Jay B. McCallum, Justice Piper D. Griffin and Louisiana State Bar Association President Alainna R. Mire hosted 20 second-grade students from Homer A. Plessy Community School in New Orleans for a book-reading on Thurgood Marshall, the first African American to serve on the Unites States Supreme Court.

The reading of the selected book, “The Highest Tribute: Thurgood Marshall’s Life, Leadership and Legacy,” was digitally recorded and shared with elementary schools statewide by BESE and the Department of Education.

COVID-19 safety protocols were followed.

Additional educational outreach initiatives scheduled for February include four issues of the Supreme Court Library newsletter De Novo, featuring several African American legal pioneers, with one article issued each week.

Those highlighted include:

noted civil rights attorney A.P. Tureaud, whose litigation helped end Jim Crow laws in New Orleans;

Homer Plessy, whose challenge to the Separate Car Act in Louisiana moved to strike down barriers to equality, and later inspired many in the Civil Rights movement to challenge society and improve its laws;

Ernest N. “Dutch” Morial, the first African American mayor of New Orleans, the first African American to graduate from LSU Law School, and the first African American to serve on Louisiana’s Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal; and

Bernette Joshua Johnson, the first African American Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Louisiana and one of the first two African American females to graduate from LSU Law School.

Additional Black History Month educational materials during February include a presentation by the Law Library of Louisiana entitled Pioneers in Diversity, highlighting those trailblazing men and women of color who have served on state courts in Louisiana.

“I believe that judges can make a significant contribution to educating young people about the role of the courts in our system of government,” said Chief Justice Weiner. “During Black History Month, it is beneficial to share the experience of those who sought to make the promise of the Declaration of Independence, that all are created equally, a reality.”

Weimer, in his commitment to promoting civic education, formed a partnership with BESE to increase judicial engagement with Louisiana schools and has encouraged the state judiciary to have frequent visits to schools statewide. As a result, the Louisiana Center for Law and Civics Education’s “Judges in the Classroom” and Adult Civics Education (ACE) programs, as well as “Don’t Let This Be You,” a program spearheaded by Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Scott Chrichton, will continue to be proactive in finding new ways to engage judges in sharing civics education throughout Louisiana schools and in Louisiana communities.

The Supreme Court of Louisiana has long hosted student and general public tours of the Court, which often include meeting one of the justices. In March, 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions barring public traffic to the court, the visits were suspended.

The Feb. 5 event marked the first visit by a group of students since March, 2020. It also marks the first visit since the Court’s collaboration with BESE to increase judicial educational opportunities with state students.

Materials for these educational initiatives can be found on the Supreme Court’s website – www.lasc.org -- throughout the month of February.