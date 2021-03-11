Article Image Alt Text

LPB Louisiana Young Heroes Program calls for nominations

Thu, 03/11/2021 - 11:39am
BATON ROUGE

Louisiana Public Broadcasting announced the 26th annual Louisiana Young Heroes program and statewide call for nominations of students to be recognized as 2021 Louisiana Young Heroes.
Nominees must be Louisiana students in grades 9-12, enrolled in an academic institution or homeschool program, and cannot be older than 18.
Nominations and supporting materials should be submitted through the online form at lpb.org/heroes. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 15.
For more about the program or to submit a nomination, go to lpb.org/heroes. For more information, call Katherine Scherer at 800-272-8161, ext. 4274 or 225-767-4274 or email heroes@lpb.org(link sends e-mail).

