LSBA installs 2020-21 officers, board

The Louisiana State Bar Association’s (LSBA) 2020-21 officers and members of the Board of Governors were installed June 11 at a ceremony at the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Alainna R. Mire was installed as the 80th LSBA president by Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson. Mire is chief resilience officer and an assistant attorney for the City of Alexandria.

H. Minor Pipes III, a founding member of the New Orleans firm of Pipes Miles Beckman, L.L.C., was installed as 2020-21 president-elect. He will assume the presidency in 2021-22.

Patrick A. Talley, Jr., a partner in the New Orleans office of law firm Phelps Dunbar, L.L.P., is beginning his second year of a two-year term as secretary. He also serves as editor of the Louisiana Bar Journal, the LSBA’s bimonthly magazine.

John E. McAuliffe, Jr., an attorney in the Metairie office of Frederick A. Miller & Associates, is beginning his first year of a two-year term as treasurer.

Robert A. Kutcher, managing partner in the Metairie firm of Kutcher Tygier & Luminais, L.L.P., will continue his service to the LSBA as 2020-21 immediate past president.

Carrie LeBlanc Jones, the chief legal officer and general counsel at the Louisiana State Board of Nursing, was installed as 2020-21 chair of the LSBA Young Lawyers Division.

Members of the 2020-21 Board of Governors also were installed by Chief Justice Johnson.

First District

• Lawrence J. Centola III, a principal member of the New Orleans firm of Martzell, Bickford & Centola.

• Scott L. Sternberg, managing partner of Sternberg, Naccari & White, L.L.C., with offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge

Second District

• Erin O. Braud, staff counsel for The Hartford Insurance Co. (Law Offices of Julie E. Vaicius) in Metairie.

Third District

• Dwazendra J. Smith, a partner in the Opelousas office of Doran & Cawthorne, P.L.L.C.

Fourth District

• Todd S. Clemons, founder of Todd Clemons & Associates in Lake Charles.

Fifth District

• Kelly M. Rabalais, assistant vice president of strategic planning and implementation for St. Tammany Health System.

• Adrian G. Nadeau, an equity partner in Long Law Firm, L.L.P., in Baton Rouge.

Sixth District

• Edward L. Tarpley, Jr., owner of the law firm Edward L. Tarpley, Jr., A.P.L.C., in Alexandria.

Seventh District

• Paul L. Hurd, sole shareholder in Paul Loy Hurd, A.P.L.C., and in Home Title Guaranty Co., both in Monroe.

Eighth District

• Lauren B. McKnight, with McKnight Law Group, L.L.C., in Shreveport.

At-Large Members

• Lynn Luker, of counsel in the New Orleans law firm Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford, L.L.C.

• Tina L. Suggs, in-house counsel for State Farm Insurance Co. in Metairie.

• Adrejia L.A. Boutté Swafford, a partner with Christovich & Kearney, L.L.P., in New Orleans.

Loyola University College of Law

• Monica Hof Wallace, the Dean Marcel Garsaud, Jr. Distinguished Professor of Law and executive director of the Advocacy Center at Loyola University College of Law in New Orleans.

Southern University Law Center

• Donald W. North, a law professor at Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State Law Institute

• Zelda W. Tucker, deputy city attorney for the City of Shreveport and a sole practitioner.

House of Delegates Liaison Committee

• Chair Shayna B. Morvant, managing partner of the law firm Beevers & Beevers, L.L.P., in Gretna.

• Member Ann S. Siddall, a sole practitioner and city prosecutor in Vidalia and first assistant district attorney for the 7th Judicial District.

• Member D. Skylar Rosenbloom, senior counsel for Entergy Services, L.L.C.