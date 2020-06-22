LSU expected to begin Phase 3 of reopening June 29, but not for all

LSU Interim President Tom Galligan says he expects the university to begin Phase Three of its reopening plan Monday, June 29.

However, Phase Three will not involve all faculty, staff, and students returning to campus.

The school’s Phase Three guidelines say 75 percent or less of personnel will be on campus while still maintaining the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social distancing protocols.

“Employees who should return to campus as part of Phase 3 will be notified; all others should continue to work remotely,” Galligan said in a letter to LSU employees.

Galligan says the university’s move to Phase Three could be delayed if there is a serious change in the COVID-19 situation in Louisiana.

Galligan says LSU employees will heed the following guidelines during Phase Three:

• Faculty and staff presence on campus is expanded from Phase 2, but remote working is still allowed.

• Only those approved for Phases 1, 2, and 3 will be allowed back on campus.

• Campus will remain operational on a limited capacity.

For those returning to campus, physical distancing required by state/parish/ city orders must be followed and face coverings must be worn if physical distancing cannot be maintained, including in public spaces.

Building Services custodial staff continue enhanced cleaning of high-traffic/hightouch areas according to current CDC guidelines.