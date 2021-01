State Rep. Charles Henry, a Metairie Republican, has resigned from the Louisiana House of Representatives only a year after taking office.

In a statement issued to media, Henry said his priorities have changed due to the pandemic and the birth of his son last year.

Henry was elected to the District 82 seat in 2019. He is the former chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise and the brother of state Sen. Cameron Henry, both of whom have held the same state House seat.