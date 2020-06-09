SCOLA adds online bar exam

The Louisiana Supreme Court and the Louisiana Supreme Court Committee on Bar Admissions (LASCBA) have jointly announced the addition of an option to take the July, 2020 and October, 2020 bar examination online.

All other details regarding the administration of the July, 2020 and October, 2020 examinations remain unchanged.

In addition to the in-person cities announced on May 8, the bar examination can now also be taken online from any location within the United States, in an effort to provide an additional option for applicants who, due to health or other concerns, prefer to sit for the examination in a remote location.

The application deadline for both the July, 2020, and October, 2020, examinations closed on May 30 and will not be reopened to new applicants at this time.

Within the next few days, staff of the LASCBA will be contacting existing applicants to inquire as to whether they wish to change their selection from an in-person location to the remote option.

Because the administration of the remote examination requires the hiring and training of more proctors than the in-person administration, there may be a need to limit the number of remote takers.

The previously-announced priority schedule will apply to the selection of the remote option:

(1) first-time test-takers, prioritized by the date application and fees were received by LASCBA, and

(2) repeat takers, prioritized by the date application and fees were received by LASCBA.

Applicants are expected to check the LASCBA’s website regularly for additional announcements regarding this matter.