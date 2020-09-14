Southeast Louisiana braces for Cat. 1 Sally

Hurricane Sally continues to churn slowly west-northwestward across the Gulf of Mexico with landfall anticipated along the Louisiana/Mississippi border sometime today.

The storm is expected to make landfall as a strong Category 1 or possibly a Category 2 hurricane.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency and New Orleans officials have ordered residents living outside the levee protection system to evacuate.

As the storm approaches, coastal parts of the Gulf states are preparing for heavy rainfall and substantial storm surge.

“The bottom line continues to be that Sally is expected to be a dangerous, slow-moving hurricane near the coast of southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama during the next two to three days,” the National Hurricane Center warned Monday.

Officials “have every reason to believe that this storm represents a very significant threat to the people of Southeast Louisiana,” Edwards added.

Forecasters say impacts for Acadiana will be minimal, with only a few possible downpours and strong gusty winds.

A Hurricane Warning will continue from Morgan City eastward to the Mississippi / Alabama border, and coastal portions of Acadiana from Intracoastal City eastward to Morgan City will be under a Tropical Storm Warning.

This means that tropical storm-type conditions — namely strong winds — can be expected in the next 12-24 hours along Acadiana’s coast with hurricane conditions expected during the same time frame further to the east.

While high winds and storm surge are of primary concern, another concern is the slow speed at which the storm is moving — less than 9 mph and expected to continue to slow as it approaches landfall.

This will not only allow the water to pile up along the coast, but will also keep the heavy, tropical showers continuous for up to 24 hours along the central Gulf Coast, which means flash flooding will be a major problem.

While the winds will be from the north in Acadiana, pushing a lot of the water away from the coast, tides will still be running a little higher. There will be a much-more significant surge for the eastern coastline.

The stretch of coast from near the mouth of the Mississippi River to about Gulfport, Mississippi, could be looking at a surge of roughly 7-11 feet, and the possibility of a 6-foot storm surge along Lake Pontchartrain is very real.

Heavy rains also are likely and, because the storm will be moving so slowly, some areas are forecast to receive 6 to 12 inches of rain with isolated areas seeing up to 18 inches.

Tropical Storm Sally is the 18th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, the earliest 18th-named storm on record.