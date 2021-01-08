Special elections set to fill Louisiana congressional seats

Gov. John Bel Edwards has officially called a March 20 special election for Louisiana voters to select two new members of the U.S. House, with an April 24 runoff if needed.

The Democratic governor used dates already planned for municipal elections.

The 2nd District seat centered in New Orleans and running up the Mississippi River to Baton Rouge is open because Democrat Cedric Richmond is leaving to work for President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

The 5th District seat representing a largely rural area across northeast and central Louisiana is vacant because newly-elected Republican Luke Letlow died of complications from COVID-19 before he could even be sworn into Congress.