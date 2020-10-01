Stine donates $50,000 to foundation to provide hurricane recovery assistance

Thousands of residents of Southwest Louisiana have found themselves in the same unfortunate situation following Hurricane Laura: facing extensive home repairs.

Hundreds of homes were totally destroyed, leaving many individuals and families with the challenge of finding a place to live, either permanently or temporarily while building back their homes.

Natural disasters are not new to residents living along the Gulf Coast. This is one of the reasons why Stine Home and Yard established its Employees 1st foundation three years ago.

Employees 1st makes cash grants to Stine associates who are facing unexpected difficulties that require financial assistance.

“Many of our partners in the vendor community approached us following the great flood of 2016 and again after Tropical Storm Harvey in 2017 asking how they could help our associates who had been affected by these disasters,” says Stine CEO Dennis Stine. “At that time, Stine did not have a 501c3 foundation in place. I’m proud to say that now we do.”

The grant program is available to Stine’s 600-plus qualifying employees who work at 10 locations across the state of Louisiana and one location in Mississippi. All applications are reviewed and grants awarded by an independent non-profit organization, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF).

Many of Stine’s employees are making payroll contributions throughout the year to help their fellow associates in a time of need. Outside companies and individuals are welcome to make contributions as well.

Stine began 2020 by making a $10,000 corporate contribution to the Employees 1st foundation. Last week Stine donated an additional $50,000 to help cover the number of grants that are anticipated due to hardships caused by Hurricane Laura.

Over 70 applications related to Hurricane Laura have been received to date, and this number is expected to grow.

“These grants are not designed to cover the complete cost of each applicant’s needs,” Stine explained, “but to give our associates the helping hand they need during a difficult time.”

Stine Employees 1st contributions are tax deductible and year-end reporting is provided by BRAF. Anyone interested in contributing to the program may visit https://employees1st.org/stine. Anyone with questions may contact Jeremy Stine, Jeremys@stine.biz, 337-802-9793.