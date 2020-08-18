Study: 1 in 4 students in state lack internet

A new report reveals that about one in four Louisiana students lack the internet access needed to take virtual classes at school.

Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley says the state is in a better position than it was months ago, but still has a long way to go.

New findings released recently for the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education show that 86 percent of Louisiana school districts are starting the school year with a combination of virtual and in-person classes.

However, the same report found that about 25 percent of students lack the internet access crucial for remote learning.

Senator Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, told a joint meeting of BESE and the state Board of Regents last week of councerns regarding digital divides around the state.

“I just hope we’re all on the same page because we’re leaving a huge part of our state in the dark literally until we can overcome the problems we got with connectivity,” Mizell said.

In addition, 42 percent of households go without high-speed internet access, called broadband, that allows multiple users in a home to access the internet and participate in virtual learning.

The State board of education has put together Virtual Learning Guides for Families and Teachers on the website LouisianaBelieves.Com.