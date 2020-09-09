Tech, petrochem conference is planned

Technology executives are expected to rub shoulders with petrochemical industry plant managers at a new conference in Baton Rouge known as TEC Next, a collaboration between the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance.

The conference will be held at the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts downtown between Oct. 3-4.

Conference speakers include executives from companies such as Dow Chemical or ExxonMobil, addressing the connection between technology and the manufacturing industry. The focus is on the next generation of manufacturing and how cybersecurity, big data, robotics and virtual reality fit into a traditional business.

The goal is to encourage the petrochemical industry to collaborate more with the technology world, especially as it grows in Louisiana with new plants coming online.

ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge has been using virtual reality to train its workers as it looks to modernize operations. The company hired local tech companies Pixel Dash and King Crow Studios alongside 3D Media to create the training software.

Information is at tec-next.org.