Trump approves major disaster declaration for La. due to Zeta

FEMA announced federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Louisiana to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Zeta from Oct. 26-29, 2020.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and Terrebonne parishes.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of Hurricane Zeta.

Federal funding is available to the state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal in Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Charles parishes.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.

Lastly, federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

John E. Long has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations for the affected area. Additional designations may be made later if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.