‘A year of St. Joseph’ mission planned; Mass/Parish celebration set

RAYNE - As special events and church programs are being observed during the “Year of St. Joseph,” the Year of St. Joseph Parish Mission has been slated at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church as announced by Fr. Brent Smith, pastor.

The mission will be held Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 11-13, at 6 p.m. each evening in church with talks on the life of St. Joseph by Fr. Brent Smith.

The event will culminate on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. for the St. Joseph Mass and Parish Celebration.

The Parish Celebration will be held on the front grounds of the church immediately following Mass.

The celebration will include music and a free jambalaya dinner including drinks and dessert. The dinner will be prepared by Todd David and friends. All are invited to attend.

The Year of St. Joseph in the Roman Catholic Church celebrates 150 years since the declaration of St. Joseph as Universal Patron of the Church by Pope Pius IX in his decree Quemadmodum Deus.

In light of this anniversary and the important role of St. Joseph in the life of the Church, Bishop Douglas Deshotel declared The Year of St. Joseph from Aug. 16, 2020 to May 1, 2021.

A Plenary Indulgence will be granted to those who visit any of the 13 parishes or missions in the Diocese of Lafayette dedicated to St. Joseph on the first Saturday of each month and on the 19th of each month throughout the anniversary year.

Related events are planned at all 13 St. Joseph Parishes in the Diocese of Lafayette. A listing of them may be found at diolaf.org/stjoseph as they become scheduled.

Other continuing activities for St. Joseph Parish in Rayne include:

• Every Wednesday throughout the year at 6 p.m. in church - Holy Hour: a brief reflection on St. Joseph, Adoration and Benediction

• Weekly Family Hosts of Vocation Chalice: for one week each throughout the year to pray for an increase of vocations to religious life

• March 17 through 19, 2021 - 48 hours of Perpetual Adoration in St. Joseph Chapel

• March 19, 2021 - St. Joseph Day. Celebration of the St. Joseph Altar to include Holy Mass, Tupa Tupa Ritual, and Blessing of the Altar in the Family Life Center. A traditional Italian meal will be served to all in attendance that evening.