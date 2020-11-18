Rayne toddler needs assistance for treatment, heart transplant

RAYNE - One of our own is in need of assistance, both medically and financially.

Little Gracie Menard, daughter of Nikki and Tre Menard, both of Rayne, and granddaughter of Mary and Windel Boulet, life-long residents of Acadia Parish, is in critical condition at Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston, Texas.

Gracie was taken to Women’s and Children’s Hospital of Lafayette on October 31, where she was diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

During her stay at Women’s and Children’s, Texas Children’s Hospital was contacted relative to her condition. On November 2, a private jet was dispatched to Lafayette to transport Gracie and her mother to Texas Children’s Hospital.

Upon arrival in Houston, it was determined Gracie was born with a congenital heart defect. It was determined she had Fifth’s Disease (similar to parvo in animals) which manifested into significant heart problems. Ultimately, the left half of her heart is now non-functioning, meaning a heart transplant is necessary.

In the interim, doctors will place a VAD (ventrical assist device) into Gracie’s heart to provide the proper blood flow to her body. She will remain hospitalized while on the VAD awaiting a heart for transplantation.

The hospital stay also means that her parents will have to relocate to Houston, as they are an essential part of the medical team for Gracie.

Her dad is the only working member of the family and is unable to work, because his presence is necessary in Houston at this time.

The parents also have two other children, Sydnee and Ava, who have been placed with other family members during this ordeal.

Donations are being provided by family members, but is limited. In addition, the bulk of what the family will need is yet to come.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to assist this family is asked to contact Rayne State Bank (334-3191), account under the name “Saving Gracie’s Heart.” Any amount, large or small, will assist this family who is in dire need or financial assistance.