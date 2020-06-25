A special flag for a special veteran

SPECIAL FLAG FOR A SPECIAL VETERAN - Family members of the late Leo Spaetgens, WWII veteran, were on hand Friday, June 19, at the Spaetgens home to accept a U.S. Flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol from the office of U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins. Among those in attendance for the special presentation were, from left, Chuck Vondenstein, Johnny Spaetgens, Mrs. Ruby Spaetgens, John Chautin of Higgins’ office who made the presentation, and Jack Spaetgens. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Josie Henry)