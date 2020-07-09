RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Adam Craig West, 36, who died Monday, July 6, 2020.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Brother Chuckie Andrus will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife, Athena Marie Simon West of Rayne; daughter, Kayla Grace West of Rayne; parents, Robert Charles West and Karen Credeur West of Duson; four step-children, Carrie Lucille Simon of Crowley, William Joseph Kibodeaux II of Crowley, Cody Lee Kibodeaux of Crowley and Megan Aline Kibodeaux of Rayne; a step-grandchild, Issac Daniel Roche of Crowley; sister, Jennifer West Dupuis and spouse James Patrick Dupuis of Tomball, Texas; brother, Joshua Thomas West of Duson; and two nephews, Reid Patrick Dupuis and Luke Robert Dupuis of Tomball, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

The family has requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Saturday July 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

