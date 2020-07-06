Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel of Crowley for Allan Wade Trahan, 58, who died at 9 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at his residence in Crowley surrounded by his family.

Wade was born April 17, 1962, in Crowley, to the late Wilfred and Dorothy Belle Trahan. He worked most of his life in construction and plumbing. He loved building and being outdoors hunting and fishing and especially playing with his grandchildren.

Visitation may be observed on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until service time. The Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Burial will be in the Abshire Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Becky R. Trahan of Crowley; two daughters Chelsea Trahan and husband Nick Kidder of Crowley and Gabby Trahan and husband Hollis Doucet III of Crowley; his brother Kenneth Trahan and wife Monica of Crowley; four sisters Debbie Trumps and husband Mike, Brenda Sonnier and husband Wilson, Nora Cormier and husband Sam, and Lisa Schelper and husband George; five grandchildren Wade Doucet, Bailey Kidder, Ava Kidder, Mela Doucet and Lennon Doucet; and his godchildren Daniel Trahan and Travis Richard.

