A funeral service will be celebrated Thursday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Church, 150 Verona Drive in Lafayette, for Ann Adaire D’Aquin Palombo, 74, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her son and daughter-in-law’s home in Lafayette.

Visitation will be observed at Crossroads Church on Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and resumes Thursday, Oct. 1, at 9 a.m. until the time of service, all at Crossroads Church.

Internment will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery, South Avenue F in Crowley.

Pastor Jeff Ables and Pastor David Baudoin will officiate the service at Crossroads Church in Lafayette.

Ann was born on June 30, 1946, in Crowley, to Edmond and Myrtis McCutchan D’Aquin. She graduated from Crowley High School in 1964 and was crowned Homecoming Queen. Ann attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and a Master of Arts in Education. While in college she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and Angel Flight.

She taught in the Lafayette Parish School System for 24 years as an English teacher at Northside High School and then at Acadiana High School. Ann was a teacher who truly cared about the lives and welfare of her students, both in and beyond the classroom.

After retirement from teaching, she earned her master’s degree in social work at Louisiana State University. She worked as a social worker at several hospitals, rehabilitation centers and at Hospice of Acadiana.

A devout Christian, a faithful servant of God and as a longtime member of Grace Presbyterian Church, Ann taught Sunday School and served as an Elder. Ann was a three-time cancer survivor.

Her greatest joys in life were her three sons, Doug, Ben and David. She enjoyed writing stories, reading, painting and visiting with her many friends.

Ann is survived by her loving sons, Douglas Palombo and wife Holly of Lafayette, Benjamin Palombo of Lake Charles and David Palombo and wife Rachel of Orange, Texas; her sister, Connie Elmore and husband Wayne of Lafayette; her brother, Robert “Bobby” D’Aquin and wife Peggy of Crowley; four grandchildren, Audrey and Adele Palombo of Lafayette and Andrew and Ava Palombo of Orange, Texas; and nieces, nephews and friends. She is also survived by the father of her children, Darrell Palombo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond and Myrtis D’Aquin; her brother, William “Bill” D’Aquin; her nephew, Robert “Robbie” D’Aquin; and a great-nephew, Jack D’Aquin.

Pallbearers will be her three sons and Jeff Elmore, Greg Elmore, Bobby D’Aquin, Zac D’Aquin and Tom D’Aquin.

The family wishes to thank all of Ann’s at-home caregivers and the staff of Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate and tender care she received from them. A special thanks is extended to Nick Sarver, Josh and the staff of Courtyard Assisted Living.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of Acadiana by mail at 2600 Johnston St., Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503, by phone at 337-232-1234 or online at www.hospiceacadiana.com; to the UL at Lafayette Foundation by mail at 705 E. St. Mary Blvd. D, Lafayette, LA 70503, by phone at 337- 482-0700 or online at www.give.louisiana.edu; or to the charity of your choice.

