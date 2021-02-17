A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove for Anna Margaret Cramer Zaunbrecher, 82, who died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at 4:45 p.m. surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Zaunbrecher was a lifelong resident of the Roberts Cove community and St. Leo IV Catholic Church. She was a member of the St. Leo IV Ladies Altar Society and Roberts Cove Home Demonstration Club.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be in St. Leo IV Catholic Cemetery.

Mrs. Zaunbrecher is survived by one daughter, Trudy Zaunbrecher Gary of Roberts Cove; two sons, Brian Jude Zaunbrecher and Darryl John Zaunbrecher (Carey Simon) both of Roberts Cove; two granddaughters, Kennedy Kathryn Gary and Brianne Margaret Gary, both of Roberts Cove; one sister, Carolyn C. Cramer of Roberts Cove; one sister-in-law, Kathy Breaux of Crowley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. “Billy” Zaunbrecher; her parents, John H. and Felicitas Habetz Cramer; one sister, Patricia Cramer; two brothers, Nate Cramer and Bernard J. Cramer.

Pallbearers will be Brian Zaunbrecher, Darryl Zaunbrecher, Bryan Gary, Garrett Reppond, Patrick Zaunbrecher, and Quentin Zaunbrecher.

Honorary pallbearers will be John Cramer and Mark Zaunbrecher.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Dwight Curtis, Dr. Philippe Prouet, Dr. Mitchell Lirtzman, Dr. Krishna Nagendran, the staff of Lamm Home Health and Hospice, especially, Leisa Comeaux and Patti Campbell.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Seelos Center, 919 Josephine St., New Orleans, LA 70130-5007; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Mrs. Zaunbrecher.

The family requests masks be worn during visitation and funeral services and social distancing be observed.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.