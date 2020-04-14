MIRE - Private graveside services and burial were held for immediate family members at St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, for Anthlie Mary Hebert Sonnier, 96, who died Wednesday, April 8, at her residence in Mire.

Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Anthlie was a member of Court Rayne Catholic Daughters of the Americas for 62 years. She was “Catholic Daughter of the Year” and later became District Deputy for eight years to four courts in the Lafayette area. She was a member of Legion of Mary Prasiclaum in Carencro, and also a member of Assumption Church in Mire.

Anthlie graduated from SLI in Lafayette with a BA Degree and a Plus 30 Degree. She also received a Masters Degree from McNeese State University in Lake Charles.

Her teaching career began in Texas and later taught in Acadia Parish for 26 years, the last nine years as a supervising teacher, having had 12 student teachers. She then taught for six years at Carencro Catholic Elementary.

Survivors include her brother, Walter Hebert Jr.; four daughters, Sharon Chatelain of Rayne, Donna Blank of Houston, Texas, Marla Clancy and spouse Mark of Spring, Texas, and Gwen Breaux of Carencro; one son, Glenn Sonnier and spouse Barbara of Mire; 11 grandchildren, Trey Chatelain and spouse Erin, Wally Chatelain and spouse Sarah, Katie Blank, Andrew Clancy, Sarah Sylvain and spouse Brandon, Julia Clancy, Jonathan Sonnier and spouse Andrea, Matthew Sonnier and spouse Adrienne, Brittany Sonnier, Holly Comeaux and spouse Neil, and Jason Breaux and spouse Jennifer; and four great-grandchildren, Emma Chatelain, Ava Sonnier, Collin Comeaux and Laney Comeaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Powell Joseph Sonnier; and and her parents, Walter Hebert Sr. and Philomen Prejean Hebert.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnson St., Suite 200, Lafayette LA 70503, (337)232-1234.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., Rayne, LA (337)334-3141.