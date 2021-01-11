A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 9, at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Estherwood for Audrey Louise Broussard Guidry, 97, who passed away Jan. 7, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.

Msgr. Russell Harrington, pastor of St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas, will be officiating for the services with Fr. Randall Moreau pastor of St. Margaret Catholic Church concelebrating.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to the time of service at noon at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Estherwood. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will be held in Estherwood Cemetery in the family mausoleum.

Audrey was a lifetime member of St. Margaret Catholic Church, St. Margaret Ladies Altar Society, and a past member of the Catholic Daughters. She was also a member and past-president of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She was co-founder and hostess of the Tuesday Night Broussard/Guidry Divine Mercy Chaplet Prayer Group. Most importantly she was known as the matriarch of the Guidry and Broussard families.

She is survived by five children, Kenneth Guidry and wife Mary of Estherwood, Michael Guidry of Estherwood, Karen G. Klumpp and husband Keith of Estherwood, Dennis Guidry and wife Cathy of Estherwood, and Denise G. Gravot of Lafayette; three sisters, Delores B. Hoffpauir of Estherwood, Beverly B. Hains and husband Johnny of Crowley, and Lauralie B. Mackey and husband Vance of Estherwood; 21 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; two daughters-in-law, Brenda and Mary Jane Guidry; one brother-in-law, James Guidry and wife Lou of Lafayette; two sisters-in-law, Jenelle Boudreaux of Cincinnati, Ohio, and JoAnn Primeaux of Mermentau; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Guidry is preceded in death by her husband, Laryman L. Guidry Sr.; three sons, Laryman “Toad” Guidry Jr., Ricky Guidry and Timmy Guidry; her parents, Paulite and Edmay Clostio Broussard; two brothers, J.B. Broussard and his Gertrude, and Ernie Broussard and wife Sylvia; one sister, Loretta Mae Broussard; her granddaughter, Kammie Rae Klumpp; three great-grandsons, Logan, Aiden and Kaiden Guidry; her in-laws, Warren Hoffpauir, Leatrice Petrash, Donald Guidry Sr., and Dave Guidry Jr.

Pallbearers will be Shannon, Gerad, Robert, Craig, Kyle, Todd Guidry and Kullen Mouton.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Margaret Catholic Church, 703 Orange St., Mermentau, LA 70556

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.