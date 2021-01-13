Visitation service will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home in Crowley for Mrs. Barbara A. Richard-Francis, 78, who entered eternal rest on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Willis-Knighton Medical Center Pierremont in Shreveport.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

Interment will immediately follow.

Father Imoru will be officiating the funeral mass.

Mrs. Francis leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Leonard (Katina) Augustine of Manassas, Virginia, and Christopher (Adrienne) Francis Jr. of Temecula, California; three daughters, Charlotte Hikes (Jeffery) of Bossier City, Mary Augustine (Anthony Monroe) of Crowley, and Luciana Augustine of Warner Robins, Georgia; one stepdaughter, Danielle Edmond (Cardell) of Rayne; one stepson, Derek Francis of Rayne; one sister, Juanita Richard of Opelousas; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one goddaughter; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred Francis; her parents, Horace and Ella Richard; her son, Cliff E. Augustine III; her stepson, Wilfred Francis Jr.; one brother; and five sisters.

** Please be advised we will adhere to the safety measures and precautions provided by the state of Louisiana due to COVID-19. Masks are required for those who will be in attendance. **

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home of Crowley, 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley, (337) 514-5417, is in charge of funeral arrangements.