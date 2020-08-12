RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Betty Ann Guidry Bush, 92, who died Wednesday, August 12, at her residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart #2 in Church Point.

Rev. Benjamin Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Betty was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters of the America Court Rayne #844 for 60 years.

Survivors include by her two daughters, Nancy Bush Stutes of Hammond and Elizabeth "Liz" Bush Mooney and spouse Mike Mooney of Rayne; son, David Bush and spouse Sandy Bush of Rayne; and daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Bush.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James R. Bush Sr., two sons, Dr. James "Jim" Bush Jr. and John "Jerome" Bush; son-in-law, Darrell John Stutes; one granddaughter, Christine Stutes; two grandsons, Benjamin "Ben" James Stutes and Derek Bush; parents, Senator Oscar Guidry and Anita Horecky Guidry; and four siblings, Owen Guidry, Terry Guidry, Donna Guidry Onebane and Julia Nelda Guidry Fontenot.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday, August 17, at noon in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Monday, August 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Seth Mooney, Johnny Stutes, John Christopher Bush, Luke Scheufens, Michael Bush and John Anthony Bush.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.