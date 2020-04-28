Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 28, for Betty Chachere Freeland, 89, who died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 1:10 p.m. at The Carpenter House in Lafayette.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, will officiate the graveside service.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Freeland was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Crowley, serving as a deacon, elder, and Sunday school teacher. She hosted the first vacation bible school for special education children in the community. She was also a member of the church’s choir and a member of the Bayou Belles Ecumenical Choir.

She hosted the annual Live Nativity in front of her home each year. Mrs. Freeland hosted a valentine’s dance for the area’s special education students for over 20 years.

Mrs. Freeland is survived by one daughter, Debbie Freeland Jabusch of Egan; four sons, Russell Barton Freeland and wife Carolyn of Crowley, Brett Anthony Freeland and wife Jessica of Bartow, Florida, Brad Woodward Freeland and wife Robin of Egan, and Kevin Paul Freeland of Crowley; nine grandchildren, Jana Fowler and husband Dean, Emily Meck and husband Jeremiah, Russell Freeland Jr., McKenzie and Michaela Jabusch, Zachary and Jacob Freeland, Hunter and Emma Freeland; six great-grandchildren, Eric Thomas Chauvin, Leah Fowler, Anna Fowler, Samuel Meck, Henry Meck and Helen Meck.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Barton W. Freeland Jr.; her parents, Robert Russell and Eunice Fontenot Chachere; one sister, Jacqueline C. Wild; one brother, Robert Chachere.

The family would also like to express their gratitude for the caregivers, including Cindy Boudreaux, Paula Cormier, Dwana Comeaux, Sue Kibodeaux, Joyce Pitre, Carol Trahan and Linda Rolen. The family would also like to thank The Carpenter House.

The family asks that memorials be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, The Welcome House or Crowley Christian Care.

