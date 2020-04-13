Bobby Bufford Miller

July 12, 1954 ~ April 12, 2020

It is with the heaviest hearts and great sadness that the family of Bobby Miller announces his sudden passing on Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Tyler, Texas, at the age of 65.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, at St. Joseph Cemetery with Father Jude Thierry officiating,

Bobby was a Capital Petroleum Consultant and loved his work. He loved riding his motorcycle and hunting. Most of all, Bobby adored his wife and family and loved spending time with them.

He was a giving and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him, especially his loving wife of 41 years, Yvonne Doucet Miller of Iota; his two children, Shelly Miller and Ritchey Miller and wife Denise all of Iota; his brother, Roderick Miller and wife Barbara of Crowley; Delores Edwards and husband Jesse and Doreen Miller all of Morning Sport; his brother-in-law, Lucien Montelaro of Eunice; his pride and joy, his three grandchildren, Leah Boudreaux and husband Brant, Brian Miller and Keegan Romaine; his great-grandchild, Bentley Miller; as well as extended family and friends.

“The most painful goodbyes are the ones that are never said and never explained.”

He is preceded in death by his parents, James “Bob” and Rena LeJeune Miller; and a sister, Doris Montelaro.

Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.

Ardoin’s Funeral Home of Iota, 840 Howard St., (337) 779-3083, is in charge of arrangements.