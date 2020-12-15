TEXAS - Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Bonnie Gayle Spratley, 72, who died Thursday, Dec. 10, in Huntsville, Texas.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Benjamin Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her husband, William Glyn Spratley; daughter, Kristin Roach and spouse Brad; son, Derek D. Comer and spouse Hope; three step-children, Dwayne Spratley, Jamesw Spratley and Connie Busby; two brothers, Guy Burke and spouse Shery and Richard Burke; 11 grandchildren, Kyle Comer, Brittany Anderson, Sarah Roach, Emily Ruisinger, Ashley Comer, Luke Roach, Justin Ruisinger, Alyssa Crump, Peyton Comer, Ashley Spratley, Heather Spratley; and two great-grandchildren, Ayden Comer and Addilynn Comer.

She was preceded in death by her faher, Paul Horace Burke, and mother, Flaven Leon Burke.

A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Thursday, Dec. 17, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

