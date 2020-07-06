The family of Brenda Jeanise Thibodeaux sadly announces the passing of Brenda Jeanise Thibodeaux, 54, who died at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Lafayette General Hospital.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard will celebrate the funeral services at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley.

Burial will be in Istre Cemetery in Morse.

Visitation may be observed on Monday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. until service time. The Rosary will be prayed on Monday evening at 7 p.m.

Brenda was born in Rayne and raised in Crowley. She is a 1983 graduate of Crowley High School.

Brenda has never met a stranger, and you could always spot her smile a mile away. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and most of all, she was a remarkable grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Conley; her father, Andrew Jeanise; three daughters, Nakia Kershaw and husband Justin of Mermentau, Hannah Myers and husband Gavin of Crowley and Chelsie Parker and husband Dalton of Lyons Point; seven grandchildren who were her world, Daidun Dupre, Ava Kershaw, Brair Kershaw, Taitlyn Kershaw, Holdun Kershaw, Oli Parker, and Bryn Kershaw; two sisters, Michele LeBlanc and husband Garret of Crowley and Linda McDonald of Sulphur; two brothers, Randy Thibodeaux and wife Lianie of False River and Andy Jeanise of Lake Charles; her mother-in-law, Helen Thibodeaux; as well as her sister-in-law Ruthy Thibodeaux and brother-in-law, Kinley Thibodeaux; and numerous Nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Jeanise; her sister, Tina Theriot; her sister-in-law, Shirley Jeanise; her father-in-law, Charles Thibodeaux; and one grandchild, Rose Myers.

Pallbearers will be Justin Kershaw, Gavin Myers, Dalton Parker, Garret LeBlanc, Tesha Theriot, Donald Jeanise and Andrew Jeanise III.

Honorary pallbearers are Holdun Kershaw, Oli Parker and Bryn Kershaw.

The family would like to send their thanks to the compassionate nurses of Lafayette General and Brenda’s psychiatrist, her living angel, Lecy Albarado.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Mrs. Thibodeaux’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.