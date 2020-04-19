RAYNE - Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, for Brooklyn Claire Janvier, stillbirth, who died Friday, April 17, at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Msgr. Russell Harrington, Pastor of St. Landry Catholic Church, will conduct the graveside services.

Survivors include her parents, Brandon Lee Janvier and Amanda Faul Janvier, two sisters, Gracie Claire Hensgens and Isabella Rae Janvier, brother, Christian Waddy Hensgens, all of Rayne; maternal grandparents, Richard and Tickie Faul; paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Donna Janvier; maternal great-grandmother, Vivian Faul; paternal great-grandmother, Carol Janvier; maternal great-grandparents, Leeward and Mary Meche; numerous aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her uncle, Waddy Faul; two great-uncles, David McClinsey and Daniel Faul; maternal great-grandfather, Allen Faul; paternal great-grandfather, Henry Janvier; paternal great-grandfather, Walter McClinsey; and maternal great-grandfather, John William Brinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Brooklyn Claire Janvier’s name to Maddie’s Footprints, P.O. Box 404, Youngsville, LA 70592, (337) 534-4209.

