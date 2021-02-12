Carie Thibodeaux Finley Voinché

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Carrie Thibodeaux Finley Voinché, 96, who died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at 1:10 p.m. surrounded by her loving family.

Fr. Marshall Boulet, a close family friend, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Friday from 1 p.m. to service time at St. Michaels Catholic Church.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Voinché is survived by two daughters, Catherin Sue Finley Miller and husband Larry “Popeye” of Scott, and Joan A. Finley of Crowley; one son, Jack E. Finley and husband Billy Grayson of Raleigh, North Carolina; six grandchildren, James Finley (Valerie), Rusty Finley (Stephanie), Amy Miller Sanchez (Jason), Laurie Miller (Anya), Katy Miller Ancelet (Francois) and Stephen Miller; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Marvin Finley; daughter, Katherine Ann Finley; second husband, Jack L. Voinché; two sisters, Lutha Thibodeaux Bossley and Betty Thibodeaux Mier; and her parents, Theonice and Leta Breaux Thibodeaux.

Pallbearers will be Greg Thibodeaux, Gene Williams, Jason Sanchez, Francois Ancelet, Stephen Miller, and Randy Nickel.

Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Grayson, James Finley, Rusty Finley, Anya Miller and Ella, her four-legged companion.

Carrie attended business school at SLI (now ULL) and began her work career as a bank teller and later as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed interacting with all her customers and remarked how she always had the pleasure of working with great people.

Her three children are forever grateful for the sacrifices she made while working to send them to St. Michael’s and Notre Dame High School.

In addition to her long work career, she found time for many hobbies, including golf, cooking, baking, painting, and flower arranging.

Her many other interests were traveling, playing cards and having tea with her friends, and playing BINGO at The Town Club (where for many years she had a reserved table in the same location).

In her later years, she looked forward every morning to having coffee with her good friend, Florence Russell.

Carrie enjoyed so many things about life, with her family the most important thing to her. She was also at her happiest whenever she was around flowers, birds, and animals of all kinds.

Her trademarks included always wearing her collection of pins and brooches, never being seen without lipstick, and offering sticks of Doublemint gum and peppermint candy to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She will always be remembered as a kind, patient, and tender woman, and she always found time to laugh and show her sense of humor. She truly was an example of how to live life, but her unconditional love will be her eternal legacy.

The family wishes to acknowledge and express their gratefulness to Lamm Hospice and Ms. Shamara Kelly for their great care during the final months of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in her name to St. Michael the Archangel Church, St. Michael’s School in Crowley, or the organization of your choice.

The family requests masks be worn during funeral services and the Mass of Christian Burial will be lived streamed on Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Facebook page.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.