RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at a 3 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Carl Wayne Dupuis, 55, who died Sunday, Feb. 21, at his residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Benjamin Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will serve as celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include his companion, Diane Hussey; one sister, Bridget Dupuis Huval and spouse Todd Huval; one niece, Brittany Guidry; one nephew, Brandon Guidry; one great-niece, Ayla Katherine Stuart; three step-sons, Matt Leal, Chris Leal and Jake Leal; two step-grandchildren, Christopher Leal and Leon Leal; and his godchild, Ashley Cormier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frannie Joseph Dupuis and Katherine Lognion Dupuis.

Pallbearers will include Todd Huval, Brandon Guidry, Chris Leal, Jake Leal, Burton Dupuis Jr. and Kurt Dupuis.

A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday, Feb. 23, at noon in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family has requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

