A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Carol Sue Hebert Baronet, 58, who passed away Oct. 15, 2020, in Crowley.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Monday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Inurnment will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery.

She had many different past times, sewing, reading, watching Saints games, Mardi Gras, photography, and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Carol is survived by her husband, Billy Baronet of Crowley; two daughters, Allison Rae Clouse-Dugal and husband Ray “Trey” of Lafayette; and Abbie Baronet Rorex and husband Bailey of Meridian, Mississippi; two sons, Steven Lee Clouse of Sulphur, and Joshua Parnell of Metairie; one brother, Jeffery “Lynn” Hebert Sr. and wife JoAnn of Spring, Texas; one sister-in-law, Michelle Allison of Binghamton, New York; nine grandchildren, Alex, Izzie, Ray, Aidan, Ashton, Lucas, Edy, Oscar, and Louis; her nieces and nephews, Jeff, Jodi, Matt, Danae, Denise, and Jessica; and her godchild, Cali.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee Carlton “LC” and Alice Jean Hebert; and two brothers, Robert Lee “Mooka” Hebert, and Carlton James “Ocean” Hebert.

Pallbearers will be Jeffery Lynn Hebert Jr., Joshua Parnell, Trey Dugal, Bailey Rorex, Steven Clouse and Matthew Hebert. Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Dugal IV and David Bourgeois.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Iota.