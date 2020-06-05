Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 7, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Carolyn Jean Vaughn, 85, who died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. at Acadia General Hospital.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to service time.

Graveside services will take place Wednesday, June 10, at 11 a.m. in Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder.

Mrs. Vaughn is survived by three daughters, Linda Marie Bell and husband Bill of Lake Charles, Judianne Wright of Lake Charles and Nicole Cannon and husband Stephen of Crowley; her son-in-law, Ray Wright of Lake Charles; four grandchildren, Ray “Peanut” Wright, Audra LaBiche, Dalton Wright and Lydia Wright; two great-grandchildren, Noah LaBiche and Wyatt Hermis; numerous nieces and nephews; her best friend of over 50 years, Doris Rogers of Lake Charles; and her fury friend, Beau.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. “Tee” Vaughn Jr.; four infant children; one sister, Betty Connell; two brothers, Ron and John Harris.

