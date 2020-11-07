Charles "CJ" Arceneaux

RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at a 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Charles James "CJ" Arceneaux, 85, who died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence in Rayne, LA.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA.

Rev. Benjamin Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

CJ graduated from Washington High in 1953, then went on to join the United States Army from November 1953 to November 1957. He went USL and received a B.S. in Education in 1962 then went on to get his Masters of Education from USL in 1970. His finally years of teaching was at the trade school in Crowley.

Survivors include one daughter, Parrie Gail Arceneaux Guidry and spouse Edmond of Morse, one son, Patrick Dale Arceneaux of Carencro, one step daughter, Brenda Malbrough and spouse Clifton of Rayne, companion, Dean Courville of Mamou, seven grandchildren, Blane Malbrough, Joshua Arceneaux, Shawn Guidry, Kolby Guidry, Kiesha Nall, Chaney Guidry, Mandi Malbrough, three great grandchildren, Benjamin Guidry, Rylen Nall, Oaklie Nall, one brother, Sam Arceneaux and spouse Jean of Grand Prairie, sister in law, Linda Arceneaux of North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by wife, Pearl M. Chaisson Arceneaux, step son, Randel Arsement, father, Jean Marie Arceneaux, mother, Cedalise Breaux Arceneaux, six siblings, Preston Arceneaux, Elvina Arceneuax Doucet, Pete Arceneuax, Thelma Arceneaux Guilbeau, Harold Arceneaux, Larry Arceneaux.

Pallbearers will be Blane Malbrough, Joshua Arceneaux, Shawn Guidry, Kolby Guidry, Nathan Nall and Brandon Savoy. Honorary pallbearers walking will be Allison Castille, Shantel Guidry, Blair Guidry, Kiesha Nall, Chaney Guidry, Benjamin Guidry, Rylen Nall, Oaklie Nall and Noah Savoy.

A Rosary will be prayed Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 6:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 8:00 am to 10:30 am.

