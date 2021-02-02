A private Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Clyde Michael Hebert Jr., 82, who died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 11:23 p.m. surrounded by his loving family.

Clyde spent many years in the oilfield, having owned his own company, Hebert Oilfield Construction. He retired from his business and he and Linda Gail opened La Pay E Bas where he enjoyed visiting with family and friends and sharing his stories.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, officiated for the services.

Burial was in St. Joseph Mausoleum. There was no visitation or services for the public.

Mr. Hebert is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Gail Sittig Hebert of Eunice; three sons, Mike Hebert of Iota, Lynn Hebert of Eunice and Joey Hebert of Egan; one sister, Patty Hebert of Egan; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one grandson, J.D. Hebert; his parents, Clyde Michael Hebert Sr. and Marjorie Cadenhead Hebert; daughter-in-law, Donna Pousson Hebert; and brother, John Terry Hebert.

