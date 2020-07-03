Funeral services will be held Monday, July 6, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Clyde Ray Cooper, 72, who died Monday, June 29, 2020, in Crowley.

Rev. Gerard Morgan will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Monday from 9 a.m. to service time.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Cooper is survived by two sons, Darren Cooper and wife Gaila of Rayne, and Jeremy Cooper Roberie of Youngsville; one brother, Billy Cooper of Crowley; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ethel Meshell Cooper; and one brother, Douglas Cooper.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.