It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Collin Louis Thibodeaux Sr., 61, of Rayne, announces his passing from this life on July 20, 2020.

Collin was born in Rayne to Andrus Thibodeaux and Winnie Broussard on July 16, 1959.

Collin was a one-of-a-kind guy, he loved to go fishing. He loved spending time with all of his family. Collin will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left behind to cherish Collin’s memories are his son, Collin L. Thibodeaux Jr. (Tiffany) of Crowley; his daughter, Stephanie L. Thibodeaux (Jonathan) of Evangeline; his brother, Larry Joseph Thibodeaux (Sallie Anne) of Duson; his grandchildren, Dylan, Caleb, Balon, Trevor, Angelle and Draegen.

Collin was preceded in death by his parents, Andrus and Winnie Thibodeaux; and his sister, Martha Jean Miller.

Funeral services for Collin Louis Thibodeaux Sr., of Rayne, will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne on Friday, July 24, at 11 a.m. with Father Brent Smith officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery No. 2 in Rayne.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Thursday, July 16, from 5p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on July 17 at 8 a.m. and continue until the time of his funeral service.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews and Son Funeral Home.