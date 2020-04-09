Private family graveside services will be held Thursday, April 9, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery for Daniel G. Richard, 85, who died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings.

Fr. Neil Pettit will be officiating the graveside services.

After serving our country honorably in the U.S. Army, stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, Daniel returned to Crowley to farm, own/operate a trucking business and start a family.

He was a very devoted Catholic, prayed the rosary and watched the Mass on TV often. He instilled a strong love of faith and guided his family in their Catholic faith. Most of all, Daniel loved spending time with all his family, especially his 2 granddaughters.

He enjoyed dancing and social activities with family and friends. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was an original Charter Member of Knights of Columbus Council 5499 and a 4th Degree member of Msgr. George Mollo Assembly 325. He was also a member of American Legion Post 15, and Crowley Senior Citizens.

He is survived by one daughter, Debra R. LeJeune and husband Dean of Crowley, and their daughters, Dorie Anne and Demi Marie, both of Youngsville; two sons, Danny L. Richard and Wade P. Richard, both of Crowley; two sisters, Callie R. Dartez of Kaplan and Deanna R. Spell of Crowley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Ruby Richard; his parents, Nelis and Domatile Bertrand Richard; brother, Lawrence J. Richard; and sister, Irene R. Istre.

The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff at the Southwest LA Veterans Home in Jennings, Jennings American Legion Hospital and Acadia General Hospital, Dr. Ray, Dr. Saini, Dr. May, Dr. Rosson and Lamm Family Hospice Care. Special thanks to Father Neil Pettit of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lyons Point.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.