RAYNE - Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Danny Lee Breaux, 70, who passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 8:50 p.m. at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Deacon Dennis LaCroix, from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will officiate the services. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

The family has requested visitation to be held Thursday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. until time of services in Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne.

Survivors include four sisters, Deborah Bryant and husband, Mac, Judy Weifenbach and husband William, Brenda Brown and husband Rusty, all of Hope Mills, North Carolina, and Diana Johnson and husband Bo of Rayne; two brothers, Johnny Breaux Jr. of Columbia, South Carolina and Carrol Owens and wife Pearl of Rayne; and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Breaux was preceded in death by his parents, Ivy Joseph Breaux Sr. and Vernice Cormier Breaux Owens; stepfather, Wilbert Owens; and one sister, Deborah “Debbie” Trimble.

