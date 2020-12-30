Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Ebenezer Church of The Nazarene for Dorothy Frances Hayes Cormier, 91, who passed away at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 11:10 a.m.

Rev. Barry Stephens, pastor of the Ebenezer Church of The Nazarene, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to service time at the Ebenezer Church of The Nazarene.

Interment will follow in the Indian Bayou Cemetery.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and special aunt to all her nieces and nephews. She loved being a homemaker, spending time with her family, reading her Bible and devotional books, and working in her flower beds.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Paul Huey Cormier of Indian Bayou; her son, Larry Paul Cormier and wife Mary Hamby Cormier of Pearland, Texas; her daughter, Myra Lynn Boulet and husband Mark Daniel Boulet of Indian Bayou; her three grandchildren, Brian Chad Cormier and wife Monica of The Woodlands, Texas, Lisa Koehl and husband Brad Koehl of Needville, Texas, and Jason Paul Boulet and wife Lois Boulet of Indian Bayou; her six great-grandchildren, Avery Cormier, Blake Cormier, Coleton Koehl, Tucker Koehl, Rhett Boulet and Julia Boulet; her brother, George Hayes of Indian Bayou; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Cormier is preceded in death by her parents, Reginald and Grace McCall Hayes; two sisters, Betty Butaud and Myra Hollier; her brother, Richard Hayes; and her nephew, Shawn Hayes.

The family would like to thank Dr. Dwight Thomas Curtis and all the nurses and staff at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the loving care and kindness given to her.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting that the visitation and funeral be limited to family members only.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geeseyferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.