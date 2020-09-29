After years of illness, Dr. George L. Henderson Jr. entered heaven on Sept. 27, 2020. In all of his suffering, he maintained his faith in God, love for Jesus, and compassionate love and concern for others.

His life exemplified grace, compassion for others, and strength. Our gratitude is extended to our family, friends, and medical professionals who cared for him.

A special thank you to Calvary Baptist Church, Rapides Regional Medical Center, Dr. J.B. and Lynn Franklin, Dr. Michael Buck, Dr. Robin Bennett, Dr. Carl Lavie, Lagniappe Home Care, Med Express Ambulance and his “dialysis family” at Perdue Kidney Center who treated him like a “king.”

George was a Ph.D. psychologist who practiced for 30 years, taking care of many patients as he served in various roles and retired as Chief Psychologist at Central Louisiana State Hospital in Pineville.

He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana and his master’s and Ph.D. at Louisiana State University.

A lifelong LSU football fan, George was intellectually curious and a deep thinker. He passed on his love of learning and LSU football to his daughters. He also shared his love of music with everyone he met.

George shared his life and love with his wife of 26 years, Lisa Henderson, as a dedicated and loyal husband.

George is survived by his wife Lisa; his daughter Anne King and husband Steven; his daughter Stacey Doré and husband Kenny; his grandchildren Taylor and Johnny Murphy, Dylan and Sierra King, Caleb King, Payton King, Nicholas Doré, and Luke Doré; his sister Diane Henderson; and his extended family, Dr. J.B. and Lynn Franklin, Chris Franklin, and Alyson and Matt McMullan.

George was preceded in death by his parents Leck and Anne Henderson; his brother Jerry Henderson; and his great grandson, Landry King.

We believe George entered heaven hearing these words: “Well done, good and faithful servant; you were faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord.” (Matthew 25:21)

His favorite verse was John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

This gift, offered to every person and accepted by George, gives us comfort in our grief that we will see him again in heaven.

George will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time when COVID-19 is less prevalent.

The family requests that any desire to honor George’s life be fulfilled through a simple act of kindness to another person or a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.