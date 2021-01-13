A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, for Elaine Bertrand Robison, 88, who died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 9:38 a.m. in Crowley.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 8:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. with a Rosary being recited at 9 a.m.

Burial will be in Maxie Cemetery.

Mrs. Elaine was a retired teacher, having taught in both public and Catholic schools. She was a member of the Rosary Group, Pink Ladies (board member), Talking Needle Crochet Club, VFW Post 6720 Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, having served as president and chaplain.

She served as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector at both St. Michael’s and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Churches.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Robison is survived by four sons, Bruce K. Robison and wife Joan of Crowley, Gerald E. Robison of Iota, Richard W. Robison and wife Donna of Jennings, Robert L. Robison and wife Val of Morse; 11 grandchildren, Dori Beth, Brice, Joanna, Gina (Seth), Hailey, Carley (Jake), Roderick, Sara Beth, Matt, Olivia and Danielle; 12 great-grandchildren, Jack Thomas, Ellen Claire, Brylee, Emma, Jackson, Sophie, Kinley, Cora Jane, Ryken, Dayne, Marley and Scott; one sister, Judy B. Waguespack of Baton Rouge; and one brother, Gene Bertrand of Addis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Bruce Robison; her daughter, Charlotte Jeffers; her parents, Elton Jules and Mary Eulan LeJeune Bertrand; and one brother, Kenneth J. Bertrand.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.