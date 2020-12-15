Elvie Abshire Leger, born May 21, 1927, reached her final destination Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

Awaiting in anticipation for her arrival was her husband Gurvis Leger Sr.; her daughter, Neva Linscombe; her grandson, Robert Linscombe; her sister, Alta Mae Istre; and her brother, Rufus Abshire.

A homegoing celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to the time of service.

Rev. James Townley, pastor of First Pentecostal Church of Jennings, will be officiating for the services.

Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Ms. Elvie is survived by four daughters, Yvonne Gypin and husband Travis of Pineville; Ruby Mire and husband Buford of Ball, Cathy Harris and husband Dean of Crowley, and Delana Bergeron of Welsh; one son, Gurvis Leger Jr. and wife Cindy of DeRidder; one son-in-law, Bobby Linscombe and wife Cindy of Crowley; one sister, Verdie Oliver and husband John of Texas; 15 grandchildren: 32 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve are her grandsons, Steven Harris, Mark Harris, Luke Leger; great-grandsons, Jarrett Leblanc, and Zachary Harris; and Brad Roy.

The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the staff at Encore Health Care and Rehabilitation, Grace Hospice, Dr. Santinder Saini, and Gretchen John, NP, for their loving care.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.