Funeral services will be held Friday, May 22, at 11 a.m. at Bethel CME Church for Emori Blandell Carter.

Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.

Emori Blandell Carter was born on Oct. 16, 2002, to Toyonicka Cormier and the late August Carter Jr. He acquired the nick name “Big Poppa” during his early years.

He engaged in sports in his youth and high school years. Poppa was the cool cousin all kids adored being around. He enjoyed the country lifestyle with his paw-paws, uncles, and cousins.

He learned to tend to the horses and cattle. He would share the stories of “Caroline” and “Goldie”, the horses that didn’t listen! He would visit family in the country (Branch), ride horses, and attend church. He would return home singing songs the choir had sung. His favorite was “Open the Flood Gates to Heaven.”

God has opened the gates for his child after 17 years on this earth on May 15, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Toyonicka Cormier of Crowley; sisters: E’mare Carter, Ellicia Carter, Kierra Lyons, and Sharayne Pierrie of Crowley, and Detria Cormier (Chad) of Duson; brother, August L. Carter of Eunice; grandparents, Jackie and Donald Bernard of Crowley, Evelyn Carter of Church Point, Evangelist Lucille of Peteville; nephew, Cohen Roberts; niece, Mila Childs; aunts: Rhodonna Bernard, also his godmother, of Katy, Texas, Etosha Bernard of Dallas, Texas, Delia Lewis of Rayne, Darlene Moore (Michael) of Church Point; uncles: Justin Bernard and Jason Ceaser of Crowley, Emory Bennette III of Lafayette, Sylvester Carter of Church Point; godparents, Cyprienne Arceneaux, Kathy and Raynod Johnson of Crowley, Peggy Rogers of Branch; dearest cousins: Tylon Bernard of Dallas, Texas, Trystan Foreman of Katy, Texas, Kingston Randolph of Houston, Texas, and Davon Hollier of Crowley.

He was preceded in death by his father, August Carter Jr.; grandparents, Orthurene Cormier, Emory and Rosa Mae Bennette Sr., Emory Bennette Jr., August Carter Sr., George Moore, Regina Bellard; and one brother, August Carter III.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 22, at Bethel CME Church beginning at 8 a.m. until time of service.

